Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 94,943 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $14,485,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.28 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.