Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.05 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

