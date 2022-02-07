Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 77.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

