Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $118.77 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

