Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

