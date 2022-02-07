Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 548,848 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 4,751.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,142.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 857,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,446 shares of company stock worth $5,152,057 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

