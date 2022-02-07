Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 90,777 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,555,559 shares valued at $69,387,363. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

