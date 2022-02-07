Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Head to Head Comparison

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.21 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.85 -$57.95 million ($1.53) -28.01

Gopher Protocol has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Montrose Environmental Group -4.51% 7.31% 1.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gopher Protocol and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Gopher Protocol on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

