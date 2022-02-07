Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GRC opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $963.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.56. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

