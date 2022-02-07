G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in G&P Acquisition were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAPA opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

