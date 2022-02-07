Graft Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,588.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Graft has a market capitalization of $166,362.54 and $41,588.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 332.1% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00413006 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

