Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 725,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $13.38. 805,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,421,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $13,839,090.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,504 shares of company stock worth $42,393,910 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

