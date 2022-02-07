Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.85.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
