Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 166,592 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,592 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,274,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,274,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.