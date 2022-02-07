Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,974 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

BA traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.90. 215,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,090,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

