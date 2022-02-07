Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,770,553 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,770,553 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming makes up 2.7% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Penn National Gaming worth $53,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 62,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

