Grainger (LON:GRI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.83) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 295 ($3.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £303 ($407.37).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.