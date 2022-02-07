Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $24.53 Million Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in James River Group were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JRVR stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.