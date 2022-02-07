Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Purchases 311,561 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $152,525.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 406,210 shares of company stock worth $5,897,127 and have sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.10.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, dropped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

