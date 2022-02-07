Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 1,084,695 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,084,695 shares during the quarter. 2U makes up approximately 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in 2U were worth $80,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $16.61 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

