Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 66,698 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA decreased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,698 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,469 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

