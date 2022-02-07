Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
GVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
GVA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 155,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.
