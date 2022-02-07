Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

GVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

GVA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 155,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

