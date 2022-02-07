GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CFO Sells $138,400.00 in Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $138,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GreenBox POS stock remained flat at $$3.68 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 195,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,281. GreenBox POS has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in GreenBox POS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GreenBox POS by 64.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

