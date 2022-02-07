Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.20) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of ETR:GLJ traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Monday, hitting €28.03 ($31.49). The stock had a trading volume of 28,864 shares. Grenke has a twelve month low of €24.20 ($27.19) and a twelve month high of €40.25 ($45.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
