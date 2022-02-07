Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.20) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of ETR:GLJ traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Monday, hitting €28.03 ($31.49). The stock had a trading volume of 28,864 shares. Grenke has a twelve month low of €24.20 ($27.19) and a twelve month high of €40.25 ($45.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.