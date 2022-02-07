Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $17.74 million and $2.21 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,145.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.16 or 0.07133546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00319095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00790632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00073138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.71 or 0.00416144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00234073 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,346,680 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

