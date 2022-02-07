Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after buying an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

