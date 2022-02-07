Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.06.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
