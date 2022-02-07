GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 50,800 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoPro by 252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GoPro by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

