GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 166.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

