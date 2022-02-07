GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SkyWest by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

