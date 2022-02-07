GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 85,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 316,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

