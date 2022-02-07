GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE EPAC opened at $17.33 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

