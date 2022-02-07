Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $4.61 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $34,573.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00304514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002061 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,840,014 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

