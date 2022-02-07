Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €197.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($130.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €159.06.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

