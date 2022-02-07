Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

HNR1 stock opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.06. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

