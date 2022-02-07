HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.41 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $767.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

