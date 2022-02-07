Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBRIY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 570 ($7.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS HBRIY remained flat at $$4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

