HarbourVest Partners LLC Trims Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,504. The company has a market cap of $849.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

