Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

