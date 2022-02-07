Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.00. 1,706,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73.
In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
