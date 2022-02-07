Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.00. 1,706,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

