HBK Investments L P Grows Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

HBK Investments L P increased its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $4,872,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $14,670,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $12,250,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $11,595,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.