HBK Investments L P Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 614,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

CCAC stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.