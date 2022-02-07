HBK Investments L P Sells 10,000 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,148,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAC opened at $9.75 on Monday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

