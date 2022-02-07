HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Reduced by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 3.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.23. 9,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,731. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

