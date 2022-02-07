Head-To-Head Comparison: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Smartsheet alerts:

This table compares Smartsheet and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $385.51 million 20.17 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -52.44 Qualys $362.96 million 13.82 $91.57 million $1.83 70.62

Qualys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smartsheet and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 2 12 0 2.86 Qualys 1 5 3 0 2.22

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $89.92, suggesting a potential upside of 46.55%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.05%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Qualys.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74% Qualys 18.41% 18.00% 9.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Smartsheet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.