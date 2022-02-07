Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.