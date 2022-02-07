Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $225.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.54.

Shares of HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

