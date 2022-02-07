HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,623,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,675,000 after acquiring an additional 633,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.