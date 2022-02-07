HighTower Advisors LLC Has $16.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $91.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

