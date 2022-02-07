HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Amundi purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

