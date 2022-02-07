HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 210.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.99 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

